Passes & Fees - SNO-PARKS
SNO-PARK Passes
|Seasonal Pass (November 1 - May 30)
|$25/year
|Day Use Pass
|$5/day
See SNO-PARK web page for purchasing information. To place an order by mail, download a copy of the OHV Permit Order Form form.
Purchase SNO-PARK Passes Online
Seasonal SNO-PARK permits are available for purchase online. This online service allows visitors an easy and convenient way to purchase SNO-PARK permits. Permits may be purchased by Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, or e-check. Daily permits may be purchased for $5.00; seasonal permits $25.00. An online service fee of $1.95 will be added to the price of each permit. [10/27/11]
Purchase SNO-PARK Permits Online
NOTE: Oregon and Idaho SNO-PARK permits are valid in California. In addition, California SNO-PARK permits are valid in Oregon and Idaho.
Purchase SNO-PARK Permits Online
NOTE: Oregon and Idaho SNO-PARK permits are valid in California. In addition, California SNO-PARK permits are valid in Oregon and Idaho.