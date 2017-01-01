Skip to Main Content
Menu
Contact Us Search
OHV Title

Passes & Fees - SNO-PARKS

SNO-PARK Passes

Seasonal Pass (November 1 - May 30) $25/year
Day Use Pass $5/day

See SNO-PARK web page for purchasing information. To place an order by mail, download a copy of the OHV Permit Order Form form.

Purchase SNO-PARK Passes Online

Thumbnail Image of the SNO-PARK MapSeasonal SNO-PARK permits are available for purchase online. This online service allows visitors an easy and convenient way to purchase SNO-PARK permits. Permits may be purchased by Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, or e-check. Daily permits may be purchased for $5.00; seasonal permits $25.00. An online service fee of $1.95 will be added to the price of each permit.  [10/27/11]

       Purchase SNO-PARK Permits Online

NOTE:  Oregon and Idaho SNO-PARK permits are valid in California. In addition, California SNO-PARK permits are valid in Oregon and Idaho.

 